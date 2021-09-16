A shallow earthquake strikes China’s Sichuan province, killing three people and injuring dozens more.

A weak earthquake rocked southern China on Thursday, killing three people and injuring dozens more, prompting the second-highest level of emergency reaction by rescuers in Sichuan province.

The tremor struck Luxian county just before daybreak on Thursday, around 120 kilometers southwest of Chongqing, a vast megacity with a population of approximately 30 million people.

According to footage from the Sichuan Fire Brigade, rescue workers rushed to extract individuals from beneath the rubble and move them out of damaged buildings on stretchers.

Hundreds of homes in Luxian were destroyed, and many more were damaged. Residents milled about in the streets after being warned not to return indoors, as local media released photographs of a hospital’s collapsing ceilings.

The US Geological Survey estimated the quake’s magnitude to be 5.4, but the China Earthquake Networks Centre put it at 6.0. Both estimate it to be at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles).

“Three people were killed, three people were critically hurt, and 57 people were mildly injured,” according to Luxian authorities.

According to the local authorities, at least 10,000 people have been relocated to emergency shelters.

Workers climbed ladders in the pouring rain to remove hazardous debris hanging from buildings, including half-broken panes of glass, according to CCTV live footage from Luxian.

Another video from the Sichuan Daily showed students fleeing their dormitories in the dark earlier on Thursday, clutching umbrellas and backpacks.

The imminent threat of a greater aftershock was dismissed by authorities.

“A stronger earthquake in the area is unlikely in the near future,” Du Bin, deputy chief of the Sichuan Earthquake Administration, told reporters. “However, aftershocks will continue for some time,” he added.

State-run While the quake struck, security camera footage showed TVs and refrigerators trembling on the walls of homes, as ornaments smashed into floors and fissures ran through buildings, according to CGTN.

The photographs showed bricks strewn across roads and trees toppled in some spots.

In a preliminary assessment, the USGS stated that “significant damage is expected and the tragedy is potentially widespread.”

According to a Weibo post by the local government in Sichuan, multiple electrical lines were disrupted and 62,000 houses were affected by power outages as a result of the earthquake.

According to the local administration, traffic on highways going through the area has been redirected to make room for rescue vehicles and to avoid damaged roadways.

Earthquakes strike China on a frequent basis, particularly in the country’s mountainous western and southwestern provinces.

In 2008, a massive 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Sichuan province left. Brief News from Washington Newsday.