A Russian tycoon has agreed to pay $500 million to settle a tax dispute with the United States.

According to the US Justice Department, Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov was ordered to pay roughly $509 million to settle tax evasion charges in the United States.

After pleading guilty to felony charges of concealing more than $1 billion in assets to avoid paying taxes on them and giving up his US citizenship in 2013, the banking and business magnate paid the back taxes and fine.

Tinkov is the owner of the professional Tinkoff Cycling Team and the founder of Tinkoff Credit Services, which later became the successful online Tinkoff Bank.

Tinkov, 53, was born in Russia and became a US citizen in 1996, according to the Justice Department.

Tinkoff Credit went public on the London Stock Exchange in 2013, putting his stake at more than $1.1 billion.

He attempted to renounce his US citizenship at the US embassy in Moscow three days after the IPO.

Tinkov submitted documents claiming he only had $300,000 in assets, despite the fact that he was required to reveal his entire wealth and pay taxes on it as part of the citizenship renunciation process.

The US Treasury stated he owes roughly $249 million on his earnings in a 2019 indictment.

He had to pay more than twice that in the settlement announced on Friday to cover accrued interest and penalties.

Last year, the US Justice Department requested his extradition from the United Kingdom to face the allegations.

Tinkov, on the other hand, refuted this, revealing that he was having treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, which had rendered him immunocompromised and rendered him unable to travel.