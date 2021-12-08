A Russian rocket carrying a Japanese billionaire docks at the International Space Station.

On Wednesday, a Russian rocket carrying a Japanese billionaire docked with the International Space Station, marking Japan’s comeback to space tourism after a decade of hiatus due to increased rivalry from the US.

Yusaku Maezawa, an online fashion mogul, and his assistant, Yozo Hirano, took off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur cosmodrome earlier on Wednesday.

At 1340 GMT, they docked with the Poisk module of the Russian component of the International Space Station, according to the Russian space agency.

“We’ve made contact,” Roscosmos wrote on Twitter.

Their journey took just over six hours aboard a three-person Soyuz spacecraft flown by cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, capping a spectacular year that many have hailed as a watershed moment for private space travel.

This year, billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson all launched commercial tourism flights, breaking into a market that Russia is eager to safeguard.

A cheering audience gathered at the launch site, including Maezawa’s family and friends, as the rocket blasted up into the grey sky, leaving a trail of orange flames before disappearing into the clouds.

“This has been a long and winding road. It’s incredibly moving. I was on the verge of crying, “Maezawa’s space endeavors are represented by Ryo Okubo, a lawyer.

“I’m incredibly pleased, but he’s also my friend, so I’m scared about him,” Hiroyuki Sugimoto, 44, a longtime friend of the millionaire, told AFP.

A family of three was among the revelers, having won a spot for the launch out of a million applicants. Maezawa’s face was within a sunflower, and a depiction of a rocket was on hand-drawn banners held by his brother and sister.

The Japanese visitors will chronicle their daily lives aboard the ISS for Maezawa’s popular YouTube channel throughout their 12-day stay on the station.

Onboard, the 46-year-old billionaire has laid out 100 tasks, including holding a badminton tournament.

The International Space Station (ISS) is home to a seven-person international crew, including two Russian cosmonauts and a Japanese astronaut.

Anton Shkaplerov of Russia greeted the group.

He tweeted, “We have already cooked dinner for you.” “We’re expecting the hatches to open in a few hours!” Maezawa also intends to take eight people on a SpaceX-operated voyage around the moon in 2023.

Since journalist Toyohiro Akiyama visited the Mir station in 1990, he and his helper are the first private Japanese individuals to explore space.

Russia has a track record of escorting self-funded travelers into orbit.

Russia has a track record of escorting self-funded travelers into orbit.

Roscosmos previously took seven in collaboration with Space Adventures of the United States.