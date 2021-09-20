A Russian opposition politician loses a vote that was tainted by double agents.

After spoiler candidates in the country’s second city, Saint Petersburg, modified their names and even appearances to mimic him, a Russian opposition lawmaker lost weekend elections to a Kremlin-aligned opponent.

Russia held legislative and local elections beset by irregularities and claims of fraud, with early results showing the ruling United Russia party winning handily.

Boris Vishnevsky made news ahead of the election after claiming that two other candidates had changed their names and appearance in an update on the common practice of nominating a “double” to split the vote and deliver victory to another.

For the election posters, he stated they grew beards and moustaches.

Vishnevsky, a member of the leftist Yabloko party, was defeated by Sergei Solovyov, a member of the ruling United Russia party, according to preliminary results released Monday.

Vishnevsky, 65, told Znak.com that he was stopped from registering a legal protest against the decision earlier Monday.

He claimed that five individuals seized copies of the complaints and interrogated him without harming him.

President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party was on track to keep its parliamentary majority Monday afternoon, with nearly all votes counted.

The election occurred after an extraordinary assault on the opposition, with all outspoken Kremlin critics barred from competing.