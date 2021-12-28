A Russian court is considering shutting down a memorial to the top rights group.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Supreme Court will hear a request to close down Memorial, the country’s most well-known human rights organization and chronicler of Stalin-era purges and current political persecutions.

By the end of the week, the organization, which was founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, fears it will be a victim of the repression it was created to combat.

Memorial’s detention comes at the end of a year in which authorities have dismantled political opposition and cracked down on independent media and human rights organizations.

Prosecutors claim that Memorial International, the group’s primary organization, violates its status as a “foreign agent” by failing to label all of its publications, including social media posts, as required by law.

The legislation, which has Stalinist overtones, labels foreign-funded organizations as working against Russia’s interests.

Memorial’s lawyers and founders have disputed any severe infractions, claiming that all of the organization’s materials were correctly labeled and that just a small number of documents were missing the tag.

Because Memorial International is registered as an international entity, the Supreme Court is considering one of two cases made against the group on Tuesday. The decision will not be appealable in a Russian court.

Prosecutors have also asked a court to order the closure of Memorial’s Human Rights Centre, accusing it of encouraging “terrorism and extremism” as well as violating “foreign agent” laws.

On Wednesday, a Moscow court will hold a new hearing in the case.

Yury Dmitriyev, the head of Memorial in Karelia, was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison by a court in the northeastern city of Petrozavodsk on Monday.

His supporters claim he is being punished for his efforts discovering and exhuming mass graves of victims slain during the reign of Soviet tyrant Joseph Stalin.

The 65-year-old, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison last year on what his supporters claim were false child sex charges, will now serve two more years in prison.

Memorial is a loose network of locally registered organizations, with Memorial International directing the network’s activity and maintaining the network’s enormous archives in Moscow.

The organization has spent years documenting crimes done in the Soviet Union, particularly in the famed Gulag system of prison camps.

Memorial has also advocated for the rights of political prisoners, migrants, and other marginalized groups, highlighting human rights violations, particularly in the volatile North Caucasus region, which includes Chechnya.

Supporters argue that closing it would mark the end of an era.