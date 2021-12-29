A Russian court has imposed a second ban on the Memorial Rights Group.

Despite international outrage, a Moscow court on Wednesday imposed a second ban on Russia’s most known human rights organization, Memorial.

On the request of prosecutors, Judge Mikhail Kazakov ordered the liquidation of Memorial’s Human Rights Centre, which works against current human rights violations in Russia.

Memorial International, the group’s central organization that commemorates Stalin-era purges and maintains the network’s massive archives in Moscow, was ordered to dissolve by the country’s Supreme Court on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy leader Josep Borell blasted the decision, which comes at a time when Russia and NATO are already at odds over the Ukraine war.

The judgments mark the end of an era in Russia’s post-Soviet democratisation movement, which began 30 years ago this month with the imprisonment of President Vladimir Putin’s chief critic Alexei Navalny.

Prosecutors charged Memorial’s rights center with neglecting to put the “foreign agent” label on its publications, which designates organizations that get financing from outside the country, as well as rationalizing terrorism and extremism.

Several dozen supporters gathered in the frigid weather outside the courthouse.

In 1989, Soviet dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, created Memorial, Russia’s most prominent human rights organization.

During the hearing on Wednesday, a prosecutor accused Memorial of “actively” assisting extremist groups and “foreign agent” organizations.

The prosecutor claimed that Memorial was the one who infringed on Russians’ rights and freedoms, citing a lack of accounting openness as an example.

According to political analysts, Russian authorities have utilized charges of extremism and terrorism to punish Putin adversaries.

Alexander Cherkasov, the head of Memorial’s rights centre, warned ahead of the judgment that the closure would show that political repression is a way of life in the country.

“All of our operations for the past three decades have been targeted at protecting Russian citizens and the interests of the Russian state,” he stated in court.

“If we close our eyes to this, it will reaffirm that political persecution of citizens is one of our life’s structural components.”

Memorial “creates a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state and denigrates the legacy of World War II,” the prosecution noted on Tuesday.

“The Kremlin’s decision to close Memorial is an outrage,” Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth said on Tuesday.

“It speaks to the Russian government’s fears that the answer is no.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.