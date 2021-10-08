A rising politician pushes for the rebirth of Iraq’s war-torn city.

The Iraqi city of Ramadi, which has been ravaged by more than a decade of conflict, is seeing a construction boom driven by the parliamentary speaker, with a five-star hotel, malls, and other real estate projects.

Mohammed al-Halbussi, a civil engineer with a dynamic image, originates from the province of Anbar and is seeking re-election in the national election on October 10.

Supporters say the vote in Ramadi will be comparable to a plebiscite in favor of a new term for Halbussi and his organization, which they credit for boosting the city’s embryonic economic development after the struggle to destroy the Islamic State (IS) group left it in ruins.

The majority of Muslims are Sunnis. Ramadi is the capital of Anbar, a huge desert province west of Baghdad that stretches to the Syrian, Jordanian, and Saudi Arabian borders.

Insurgents in Ramadi and adjoining Fallujah waged some of the hardest battles against American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.

Sunni tribes in Anbar rose up against the Shiite-led Baghdad government a decade later, accusing it of marginalizing the province.

Then, in late 2015, IS militants occupied Fallujah and Ramadi, before government forces recaptured the cities.

Since then, Ramadi has worked to put its brutal past behind it and rebuild, with Halbussi spearheading programs aimed at strengthening the economy and attracting investors.

Halbussi, 40, travels extensively throughout the region, donning jeans for field visits to oversee projects in Anbar province.

Construction of Ramadi’s first five-star hotel, complete with a Euphrates riverfront marina and swimming pools, is nearing completion along the Euphrates River’s banks.

The $60 million, 15-story, 184-room hotel is a collaborative effort between the municipality and private investors.

Hatem Ghadbane, the project’s architect, thanked the local government but singled out Halbussi for appreciation.

“He deserves full credit for the ongoing construction projects in Anbar province, as well as political stability and security,” Ghadbane remarked.

Halbussi has a long history of maintaining excellent relations with the Baghdad federal administration while also establishing relationships with regional entities.

He visited the United Arab Emirates in September for discussions with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, and then met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo a few days later.

"In his 30s, he rose fast through the political and administrative ranks, from MP to governor to speaker."