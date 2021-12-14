A riot panel on Capitol Hill has voted to hold a Trump ally in contempt.

Criminal contempt charges against Donald Trump’s former chief of staff for refusing to testify were overwhelmingly approved by lawmakers probing the attack on the US Capitol on Monday.

Mark Meadows has made it apparent that he will not comply with a subpoena to appear before a bipartisan congressional select committee on January 6, and he missed his second planned deposition last week.

Members are looking at Trump’s efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election by launching an anti-democratic campaign that resulted in the deadly Capitol riot, as well as the assistance he received from Meadows.

Trump’s fourth and final White House chief, a former congressman, told the panel that he would not testify until his former boss’s claim of “executive privilege,” which permits presidents to keep certain talks with aides private, is resolved in the courts.

“Whatever legacy he thought he left in the House, this is his legacy now: former colleagues calling him out for criminal prosecution because he won’t answer questions about what he knows about a horrific attack on our democracy,” said Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee.

“That will be his legacy. But he hasn’t given us any other option. Mr. Meadows placed himself in this predicament. He must now embrace the ramifications.” Meadows, the ultra-conservative, is marketing a new biography that includes extensive recollections of January 6 and his interactions with Trump, according to investigators, undermining any right to avoid testimony.

In primetime appearances on right-wing cable network Fox News, he has also commented about the incident several times.

Many of the things the committee wants to ask him are concerning 6,600 pages of documents seized from personal email accounts and roughly 2,000 text messages that he turned over without claiming any privilege before he stopped cooperating.

Trump’s attempt to prevent the committee from seeing records and testimony from former White House aides was rebuffed last week by an appeals court, which agreed with a lower court that the defeated ex-president had presented no basis for secrecy. He had two weeks to file an appeal.

Meadows was Trump’s top assistant at the time of the attack, and he was apparently in the White House with the president as the rioters broke into the Capitol.

He is “uniquely situated to give critical information, having straddled an official function in the White House and an unofficial role related to Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign,” according to the committee.

Meadows’ conversations were described in a 51-page document disclosed by the investigation on Sunday, including a January 5 email in which he told an unidentified person about the National Guard. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.