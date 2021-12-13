A riot panel in the US Capitol is considering holding a Trump ally in contempt.

On Monday, lawmakers investigating the attack on the US Capitol were set to vote on whether or not to recommend criminal contempt charges against Donald Trump’s former chief of staff for refusing to testify.

Mark Meadows has made it apparent that he will not comply with a subpoena to appear before a bipartisan congressional select committee on January 6, and he missed his second planned deposition last week.

“Mr. Meadows’ failure to appear for deposition testimony despite the chairman’s unequivocal advice and warning, and after being offered a second chance to cooperate with the select committee, represents a willful failure to comply with the subpoena,” the committee stated.

The panel is looking at Trump’s efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election by running an authoritarian campaign that resulted in the deadly Capitol riot, as well as the assistance he received from Meadows.

Trump’s fourth and final White House chief of staff told the committee that he would not testify until his former boss’s claim of “executive privilege,” which permits presidents to keep certain discussions with advisers private, is settled.

Meadows, an ultra-conservative former congressman, is promoting a memoir published last week that includes comprehensive details of the events of January 6 and his interactions with Trump, according to investigators.

Last Monday, an appeals court dismissed Trump’s bid, agreeing with a lower court decision that the defeated former president had shown no justification why his interactions with former associates should be kept secret. He had two weeks to file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

Meadows was Trump’s top assistant at the time of the violence, and he was reportedly in the White House with the president as the rioters broke into the Capitol.

Meadows is “uniquely situated to give crucial information,” according to the committee, because he “has straddled an official function in the White House and an unofficial role associated to Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign.”

Meadows voluntarily supplied the committee 6,600 pages of documents obtained from personal email accounts and roughly 2,000 text conversations before stating he was no longer prepared to comply.

Meadows told an anonymous person on January 5 that the National Guard was on standby to “defend pro-Trump folks,” according to a 51-page document revealed by the investigation on Sunday.

The contempt citation will be approved by the committee Monday evening, and Meadows will be referred to the Justice Department for consideration of charges by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday.

A deadline has been set for that decision. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.