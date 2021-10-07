A Republican leader proposes a short-term solution to the US debt crisis.

On Wednesday, the top Republican in the Senate proposed a cease-fire in the Congressional squabbles that are threatening to force the US into a “catastrophic” debt default, according to the White House and industry leaders.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, indicated Republicans will allow Democrats to vote on a temporary extension of the debt ceiling, which is set to expire soon and may lead to a government default “into the month of December

“This will allow Democrats time to find a longer-term solution and will “protect the American people from a near-term Democrat-created crisis,” according to the White House “According to McConnell.

After President Joe Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and a slew of powerful CEOs gathered at a White House roundtable to warn of “catastrophic” consequences, McConnell decided to give himself some breathing room.

The debt ceiling is a legal limit on the US national debt’s ever-increasing size. As the maximum has been approached throughout the years, Congress has frequently voted to raise the ceiling, typically without much controversy.

Republicans have taken a stand this time, declaring that they will not vote for more debt in protest of Biden’s proposals to spend trillions of dollars on infrastructure and the social safety net.

Republicans, according to Democrats, are only attempting to obstruct Biden’s domestic agenda and create instability, which they would then blame on him ahead of next year’s congressional elections.

If the debt ceiling is not raised by October 18, Yellen reiterated her prediction that the US government will run out of money.

“This would be a disaster,” she predicted.

She predicted that the “financial crisis” would bring an end to the US economy’s post-Covid rebound, as well as “devastating” cuts to social payments and government wages, as well as “likely” a recession.

The debt ceiling is a “meteor headed for our economy,” according to Biden, while Citi Bank CEO Jane Fraser says Congress is “playing with fire.”

The risks are considerably worse for JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, ranging from “total catastrophe” for the global economy to a threat to “world peace.”

“Our Republican allies must stop playing Russian roulette with the American economy,” Biden stated.

Republicans employ a procedural procedure to need a majority of 60 votes on most proposals, despite the fact that Democrats have a razor-thin majority in the 100-seat Senate, with 50 members and the vice presidential tie-breaker. Without sufficient Republican support, Democrats are powerless to move forward.

“Republican debt ceiling opposition over the last few weeks has been foolish, it’s been irresponsible,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warned members.

