A Republican-funded election review in Arizona confirms Biden’s victory over Trump.

A draft copy of a study released on Friday showed that a hand count from a controversial review of the 2020 US presidential election results in Arizona’s largest county nearly tracked the official account indicating Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.

According to the Republican-funded analysis, the Democrat won Maricopa County by around 45,000 ballots, narrowing the official margin of victory slightly.

As he considers a run for the White House in 2024, the review by Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based cybersecurity group with no experience in election audits, is unlikely to deter Trump from continuing to target America’s democratic system.

However, it affirms what was already widely assumed: the results of the 2020 election will remain.

In a statement, Republican board chairman Jack Sellers stated, “This implies the tabulation technology counted the ballots as it was supposed to do, and the results represent the will of the voters.”

“That should bring the story to a close. Everything else is merely background noise.”

The review, according to the Democratic National Committee, was a waste of taxpayer money and a “dangerous attempt by extremist Republicans” to subvert democracy.

spokesman Ryan Thomas stated, “Every Republican selling election misinformation will have to account to their constituents why they spent their time undermining democracy on behalf of Donald Trump instead of providing for their residents.”

Arizona has been at the center of a drive by Trump and his associates to rig the 2020 election based on Trump’s bogus claims of massive election fraud.

Since leaving office, he has worked tirelessly to destroy public trust in the US electoral system, and his supporters have already begun calling for similar evaluations in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, in response to Trump’s accusations, Republican-led states such as Texas, Florida, and Georgia have implemented restrictive new voting rules that target mail-in voting and other tactics that increase turnout.

The Arizona investigation, dubbed “the fraudit,” comes after two audits found no issues. It has been tarnished by accusations from MPs from both parties about its lack of transparency and flawed techniques, warning that the findings would not be reliable.

The result is a big setback for Trump, who declared only hours before the results were announced that the entire country was watching “to see what the highly respected auditors and Arizona State Senate discovered.”

Despite this, he seized on allegations of inconsistencies in the study, which were documented by Republican senators presenting the report at the state legislature in Phoenix. Brief News from Washington Newsday.