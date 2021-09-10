A report of an active shooter has forced the closure of a US air base.

Following reports of an active shooter, a US Air Force facility in the midwestern state of Ohio was placed on lockdown late Thursday.

The 88th Air Base Wing, situated at Wright-Patterson, reported on Twitter that the base, located just east of Dayton, Ohio, went into lockdown at 9:25 p.m. (0125 GMT Friday).

“Emergency responders reacted to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB at the time,” according to the press release.

“Security forces are combing the building right now. The base has been placed on lockdown.”

The base’s massive loudspeakers blared out the phrase “Lockdown Lockdown Lockdown” at intervals so loudly that it could be heard outside the base, according to local WHIOTV.

“We recognize that there are worries and inquiries. Officials stated, “Our primary goal is to protect our people.”