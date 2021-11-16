A recently released US journalist claims that he believed his ordeal in Myanmar’s prisons would never end.

After his surprise release, an American journalist imprisoned for six months by Myanmar’s military rulers said he struggled to stay sane and feared his suffering would continue, while arguing he should never have been detained.

Danny Fenster, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison last week for incitement, unlawful association, and violating visa requirements, was released on Monday, a day before he was due to stand trial on terror and sedition charges that could have landed him in prison for the rest of his life.

As he stepped from a plane in Doha, Qatar, with former US diplomat Bill Ri, the 37-year-old appeared emaciated, his hair and beard having grown longer during his incarceration.