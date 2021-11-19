A rare original copy of the United States Constitution was auctioned for $43 million.

According to Sotheby’s, an exceptionally rare original copy of the US constitution was sold for $43 million on Thursday, setting a new global record for a historical document at auction.

It is one of just 11 known surviving copies of the United States charter, which was signed by America’s founding fathers, including George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and James Madison, on September 17, 1787 at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall and ratified the following year.

The winning bidder was not identified right away.

This consortium claimed that a group of cryptocurrency investors gathered $40 million to purchase the document but were unable to do so.

The $43.2 million transaction, including commissions, was a global record for a historical document presented at auction, according to a Sotheby’s representative.

In September, Selby Kiffer, a manuscripts and old books expert at Sotheby’s, indicated that this copy was most likely part of a 500-copy edition printed on the day of the signing.

According to Kiffer, this was the only one in private hands.