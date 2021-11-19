A rare original copy of the United States Constitution was auctioned for $43 million.

A cryptocurrency group outbid another investor for an exceedingly rare original copy of the US Constitution, which sold for $43 million on Thursday, setting a new world record for a historical document at auction.

The artifact was one of just 13 known surviving copies of the US charter, signed on September 17, 1787 at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall by America’s founding fathers including George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and James Madison, according to Sotheby’s auction house, which staged the sale.

The winning bidder was not identified right away.

According to the consortium, a group of cryptocurrency investors gathered $40 million in an attempt to purchase the document but were unsuccessful.

On Twitter, the organization ConstitutionDAO wrote, “We didn’t obtain the constitution, but we made history anyway.”

“We smashed the record for the most crowdfund for a tangible thing and the most money crowdfunded in 72 hours,” it claimed, adding that “everyone who participated will of course be refunded.”

The $43.2 million transaction, including commissions, was a global record for a historical document presented at auction, according to a Sotheby’s representative.

This copy was likely part of an edition of 500 printed the day before the signing, according to Selby Kiffer, a manuscripts and old books expert at Sotheby’s, who indicated in September that it came off the printing presses on the evening of September 16 1787.

The language was approved by the individual states, beginning with Delaware in December 1787 and finishing with Rhode Island in May 1790, with the famous opening of “We the People of the United States, in Order to establish a more perfect Union.”

On June 21, 1788, New Hampshire became the ninth of thirteen states to ratify it, making it the United States’ founding charter.

The original copy, one of only two still in private hands, was estimated to be worth between $15 and $20 million in September by US collector Dorothy Tapper Goldman.

It eventually sold for more than twice that amount, and in only eight minutes, as bidders from all over the world, both in the New York auction room and over the phone, increased their bids.

ConstitutionDAO was the name of the cryptocurrency consortium that sought the uncommon document, with the last three letters standing for “decentralized autonomous organization.”

ConstitutionDAO was the name of the cryptocurrency consortium that sought the uncommon document, with the last three letters standing for "decentralized autonomous organization."

It had recently raised $40 million in the cryptocurrency ethereum, but the sale fell short. It had over 17,000 followers on Twitter, according to its account.