A quake on the Greek island of Crete kills one person and causes widespread panic.

A powerful earthquake slammed Crete early Monday, killing one person and injuring nearly a dozen others, destroying a town and driving scared people onto the streets.

According to Greece’s seismological observatory, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8 and killed a guy who was restoring a church.

The 62-year-old was crushed by rubble at Arkalochori, a small rural community 30 kilometers (19 miles) southeast of Heraklion, where around a dozen people were injured.

As her house rocked, Evangelia Christaki, whose husband is crippled, claimed she only had enough time to run.

“I grabbed my husband and we fled out, everything in the home was falling down,” the 62-year-old grocery worker told AFP as the couple sat under a tree for cover.

Her 96-year-old mother-in-law, whose home had fallen, joined them.

“Thankfully, our house was not seriously damaged,” Christaki added.

“However, the authorities have advised us to remain outside for the next few hours. In any event, we’re terrified,” she explained.

The quake had a magnitude of 6.0, according to the US Geological Survey.

The tremor occurred around 9:17 a.m. (0617 GMT), 23 kilometers (14 miles) from Heraklion, Crete’s city. There were dozens of aftershocks that followed.

According to a spokeswoman for the National Centre for Emergency Care, “so far, one man has died and 11 people are in hospital, largely with fractures.”

The civil protection agency’s spokesman, Spiros Georgiou, had previously stated that Arkalochori had been particularly hard struck.

Images shown on ERT public television showed old structures in Arkalochori and nearby villages near Heraklion that had collapsed.

According to the ANA news agency, the head of Greece’s seismic protection agency, Efthymis Lekkas, said, “It’s an earthquake that we didn’t foresee; for the time being, there are aftershocks of 4.5.”

Experts, on the other hand, believe the quake was the main one.

Christos Stylianides, the minister of civil protection, said tents with a capacity of 2,500 people would be placed before dark.

“We will give shelter and food so that no one suffers,” Stylianides said to reporters in the affected area.

Officials also needed to investigate neighboring villages, which had a lot of historic stone buildings, he said.

The epicentre of the tremor occurred 346 kilometers south of Athens, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Athens observatory.

Greece is situated on a number of fault lines and is subject to earthquakes on a regular basis.

The country's most recent devastating quake struck on March 3 in the central town of Elassona.