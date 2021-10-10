A.Q. Khan, the ‘Father Of Pakistan’s Bomb,’ Has Passed Away At The Age Of 85.

Abdul Qadeer Khan, the father of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program, has died at the age of 85, according to authorities. Khan was suspected of transferring technology to Iran, North Korea, and Libya.

The atomic scientist died in Islamabad, where he had recently been hospitalized with Covid-19, after spending the last years of his life under heavy security.

According to state-run television PTV, Khan died after being moved to the city’s KRL Hospital with lung difficulties.

In August, he was admitted to the same hospital as Covid-19.

However, after being allowed to return home a few weeks ago, his condition deteriorated, and he was moved back, according to the report.

Khan was lauded as a national hero for transforming Pakistan into the world’s first Islamic nuclear power and for bolstering Pakistan’s weight in the face of competitor and nuclear-armed India.

However, the West labeled him a dangerous renegade for sharing nuclear technology with rogue governments.

Khan’s passing generated an outpouring of mourning as well as respect for his legacy.

“Deeply grieved by the passing of Dr A Q Khan,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet, emphasizing how well-liked the nuclear physicist was in Pakistan because of “his essential contribution in making us a nuclear armed state.”

“He was a national idol for the people of Pakistan.”

On the scientist’s request, the prime minister stated he will be buried at Islamabad’s stately Faisal Mosque.

The funeral was to take place at 3:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) on Sunday.

Burials should take place as soon as feasible, usually within 24 hours following death, according to Islamic practice.

Khan was praised for bringing Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities up to level with India’s and for making the country’s defenses “impegnable.”

However, when he was suspected of illegally providing nuclear technology with Iran, Libya, and North Korea, he found himself in international hot water.

In 2004, he confessed after the International Atomic Energy Agency, a UN watchdog, exposed Pakistani scientists as being at the heart of a global atomic black market.

Pervez Musharraf, the country’s military ruler, pardoned him but sentenced him to five years of house confinement.

In an interview with AFP in 2008, Khan said, “I saved the country for the first time when I made Pakistan a nuclear nation, and I saved it again when I confessed and took full responsibility.”

He was given considerable freedom of movement around the green capital once his house detention was eased, but he was constantly accompanied by authorities, who he had to inform of his every step.

