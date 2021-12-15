A Proposal To Avoid Another Archegos Is Unveiled By US Regulators.

On Wednesday, US Securities and Exchange Commission officials proposed new rules to address some of the regulatory flaws highlighted by the collapse of hedge fund Archegos earlier this year.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced new security-based swap disclosure rules.

The US regulator underlined the importance of swap products in the 2008 financial crisis, as well as the Archegos case, in which large banks including Credit Suisse and Japan’s Mizuho lost billions of dollars.

Archegos, led by Bill Hwang, engaged into agreements with numerous large banks that enabled for large wagers with little up-front payment.

However, from the outside, the complete picture was not visible. Large banks immediately liquidated positions when Hwang’s bets went bad, resulting in significant losses.

Any person or entity that owns a security-based swap beyond a particular threshold would be required to file papers with the SEC through its public filing system, according to the rule.

“The filings will be made public,” the agency stated. “Such transparency might give relevant parties advance notice that specific market participants are building substantial positions, making risk management and security-based swap pricing easier.” The SEC’s decision would also make it illegal to engage in “fraudulent, misleading, or manipulative conduct” in connection with these transactions, according to a press release.

The SEC has announced a 45-day public comment period on the proposed regulation.