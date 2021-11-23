A pro-independence activist in Hong Kong has been sentenced to prison for secession.

After pleading guilty to secession under Hong Kong’s wide national security statute, a teenage democratic activist was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Tuesday.

Tony Chung, 20, is the youngest person to be sentenced under the new rule that has stifled opposition in Hong Kong and altered the once outspoken international financial center.

He pled guilty to one count of secession and one count of money laundering earlier this month, but declared confidently that he had “nothing to be embarrassed of.”

Chung was the convenor of Student Localism, a tiny club he founded as a secondary school student five years ago to push for Hong Kong’s independence from China.

Separation from China was a fringe minority view in Hong Kong at the time, but during massive and often violent democratic rallies two years ago, calls for self-rule became more strident.

In reaction to the protests, Beijing imposed the security law on Hong Kong, and Student Localism disbanded just hours before it took effect.

Authorities accused Chung of continuing to run the organization with the support of international activists and collecting funds through PayPal, which is the basis of the money laundering case.

Prosecutors said Chung’s organization published more than 1,000 social media messages, including calls to “decolonize Hong Kong” and “create a Hong Kong republic.”

Despite Hong Kong authorities guaranteeing that the security law would not be retroactive, some of the posts highlighted by prosecutors date from before the law’s introduction.

Chung’s criminal purpose was “obvious for all to see” on social media, in interviews, in street booths, and in schools, according to Stanley Chan, one of a group of elite judges chosen by the government to try national security crimes.

After being detained in October 2020, Chung had now spent more than a year in detention.

Plainclothes officers apprehended him at a coffee shop near the US consulate, where he was allegedly planning to apply for asylum.

The security law criminalizes subversion, terrorism, and coordination with foreign forces, according to authorities.

Chung was originally charged with sedition and another count of money laundering, but those charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Chung was sentenced to four months in prison for unlawful assembly and disrespecting China’s national flag in a separate case last December.

Four other men have been convicted under the security statute in different incidents, largely for their political beliefs.

More than 150 people have been arrested as a result of the law.