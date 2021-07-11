A Post-Holocaust Escape Is Re-enacted in the Austrian Alps

An Austrian amateur theatrical company re-enacts the perilous Alpine retreat of thousands of Jews seeking a new home after the Holocaust, avoiding a raging waterfall and stumbling over rocks.

Two dozen viewers travel alongside lay actors who enact sequences based on the genuine experiences of as many as 8,000 Holocaust survivors who traversed the Alps to reach the Italian port of Genoa, where they planned to board ships to Palestine in 1947, surrounded by Austria’s snow-capped peaks.

“The unique aspect of the play is that you get to feel it and get a sense of what people were going through at the time,” explains Celine Nerbl of the Pinzgau region’s Teatro Caprile, which has been producing the theatre hike since the summer.

Thousands of Holocaust survivors remained trapped in camps for displaced Holocaust survivors after WWII ended in countries like Austria, with little chance of starting a new life while anti-Semitism remained so ingrained.

Bricha, a Jewish flight assistance organization, smuggled parties of up to 200 people to Krimml via the camp “Givat Avoda,” which translates to “Hill of Labor,” in the Austrian town of Saalfelden, whence they had to continue on foot.

The re-enactment begins here, and participants will go on an emotional eight-hour hike.

“You can feel yourself in there,” says Marion Mikenda, an Austrian who joined her father on the guided journey.

“They had to escape because no one wanted them, even after the war,” says historian Rudolf Leo, who grew up in Salzburg province and recalls his mother telling him about the 1947 Jewish exodus.

British allied forces stopped Jews from fleeing to British-controlled Palestine at the time, leaving them with only the back country mountain pass of Krimml as an escape route.

Leo recalls of his mother’s memories, “I always assumed she was wrong about the year.” “But, no, she was entirely correct.”

According to author and director Andreas Kosek, physical exertion helps the spectator imagine what the refugees went through.

He arranged the settings on the original road, in a dense spruce forest, a lush meadow with cows grazing, and inside a house that had afforded the Jewish refugees shelter and a supper at an elevation of over 1,600 meters (5,250 feet).

“I was here with people who said, ‘We never imagined there were mountains this steep,’” says Hans Nerbl, Celine’s husband and a trekking guide with the group.

The key distinction is that today’s hikers are well-equipped and prefer to go during the day.

