A portion of the record crypto heist haul has been returned by hackers.

Hackers have returned a chunk of the digital riches from a record grab, according to a company that specializes in cryptocurrency transfers.

Poly Network tweeted that it had received roughly $4.8 million in stolen assets, and that it was looking for more from the cyber crime, which might be worth more than $600 million.

Poly Network had appealed to traders who use “wallets” to store cryptocurrency to avoid the stolen Ethereum, BinanceChain, and OxPolygon tokens.

“The amount of money you hacked is the most in defi history,” Poly Network wrote in a tweet to the thieves on Tuesday, referring to decentralized finance and cryptocurrencies.

“You stole money from tens of thousands of members of the crypto community.”

Some of the digital wealth has been returned while cyber “white hat” security specialists investigate the heist and track down the perpetrators.

SlowMist, a blockchain system protection organization, estimated the Poly Network heist to be worth more than $610 million and said it is on the hunt for the perpetrators.

“Through on-chain and off-chain tracking, the SlowMist security team has grasped the attacker’s mailbox, IP, and device fingerprints, and is tracing possible identification evidence associated to the Poly Network attacker,” the business claimed in a blog post.

Poly Network threatened the hackers with legal action, but also offered them the option to “work out a solution.”

Requests for response from the US Department of Justice and the FBI were not returned.

In a series of tweets, the corporation wrote, “We are sad to announce that #PolyNetwork was attacked” and assets were transferred to hacker-controlled accounts.

Poly Network published the hackers’ internet addresses and requested that “miners of affected blockchain and crypto exchanges blacklist tokens” coming from them.

Poly Network did not respond to an AFP request for comment, but calculations put the hackers’ loot at $600 million, according to Twitter users.

According to CipherTrace’s data, bitcoin thefts, hacks, and fraud totaled $432 million this year as of the end of April.

“While this number may appear low when compared to prior years, a closer examination indicates a disturbing new trend — DeFi-related hacks now account for more than 60% of total hack and theft volume,” CipherTrace said in a research published online.

In comparison, according to CipherTrace, defi hacks were essentially non-existent in 2019.