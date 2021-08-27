A paralympian with visual impairment was struck by a self-driving bus.

According to Japanese media, a visually challenged paralympian was hit by a self-driving bus in the athletes’ village in Tokyo, suffering head and leg injuries.

Toyota, which built the self-driving shuttle buses used in the property, said the vehicles had been taken out of service following the accident on Thursday afternoon.

Toyota announced in a statement that one of its electric buses “made touch with a visually challenged pedestrian” on a pedestrian crossing.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone who have been injured. The business noted, “We are completely collaborating with the police in this issue.”

Aramitsu Kitazono, a Japanese judo player, was identified by several major local media outlets as the injured pedestrian.

According to accounts, the 30-year-old collapsed and would require two weeks to recover from his injuries after being treated at the local clinic.

A request for comment from Tokyo 2020 was not immediately returned.

On Saturday, Kitazono was scheduled to compete in the men’s 81-kilogram class. It was unclear whether his injuries prevented him from fighting.

According to Japan’s Asahi newspaper, two bus operators on board to supervise autonomous driving stated they observed the athlete but assumed he would stop walking as the bus approached.

The bus stopped automatically, but the operators clicked the start button since they didn’t anticipate he’d go out onto the road, according to the Mainichi newspaper.

There were five people on board, but no one was hurt, according to the Asahi, who also noted that the athlete was not using a cane and that a traffic-control guard was present at the crossing.

For the virus-affected Games, which began on Tuesday, tens of thousands of athletes and team officials are staying at the Paralympic Village.

During the Olympics, the self-driving buses were also employed at the athletes’ village.