A Nigerian cleric who had been imprisoned since 2015 has been released.

According to lawyers, Shiite Muslim leader Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, who have been incarcerated in Nigeria since 2015 for murder, were released on Wednesday.

Because of his aspirations for an Iranian-style Islamic revolution in Nigeria, where Shiites make just a small minority, the popular cleric has been at odds with the secular government for years.

In the northern city of Zaria, Zakzaky, his wife Zeenah Ibrahim, and 200 of their followers were detained in a brutal crackdown.

The couple was ordered to be released by a court in 2016, but officials defied the ruling and charged the priest with murdering a soldier.

After Wednesday’s hearing, lawyer Sadau Garba told AFP that “none of the 15 prosecution witnesses proved they committed the offence,” adding that the pair had been acquitted and “regained their freedom today.”

Dari Bayero, the state’s lead prosecutor, said the pair had been released, but said the state planned to appeal.

“The judge found that none of the witnesses we brought in court provided convincing evidence that the duo was guilty,” Bayero added.

“This isn’t to say they can’t be rearranged… We will undoubtedly seek charges against the pair on appeal.”

Amnesty International called on the Nigerian government to “immediately comply” with the court decision.

“If the government disregards the orders of its own courts once more, it will exhibit a brazen – and dangerous – contempt for the rule of law,” the rights organization warned in a statement.

In December 2015, troops started a brutal crackdown on Zakzaky’s group, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), when members obstructed the army chief of staff’s convoy during a religious parade.

At the time, rights groups estimated that 350 IMN members were slain in two days of violence and buried in mass graves.

The army first disputed the events, claiming that an armed Shiite killed a soldier.

The continuing arrest of Zakzaky has sparked mass protests in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, which have resulted in deadly clashes with security forces that have cost dozens of lives.

In 2019, the Nigerian government declared the group illegal.

In the same year, a judge acquitted 100 of the jailed members, and they were released in two batches.

Another court discharged 87 other IMN members in February of last year due to a lack of evidence.

After Zakzaky’s release was announced, his lawyer stated that the cleric and his wife “now need to go home, recover, and attend to their critical medical needs.”

He did say, though, that they will “sue damages against.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.