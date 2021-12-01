A new Twitch tool aids in the fight against ban evaders.

Twitch unveiled a feature on Tuesday that detects and prohibits users who evade bans, a long-standing issue for harassment victims.

For months, the leader in live videogame streaming has battled a wave of racist and homophobic harassment, including so-called “hate raids” on select content providers.

Stalkers have been known to enter chat rooms and send insults or insulting photos to the moderators or others.

While the creators or moderators can prohibit such individuals, some manage to re-enter by creating new anonymous accounts.

Twitch stated in a statement that the new tool was created “to help you identify those people based on a number of account signals… so you can take action as appropriate.”

The technology employs machine learning software, which is a type of artificial intelligence, to examine accounts and flag suspect ones as “likely” or “potential” fraudsters to moderators, according to the business.

Twitch stated, “No machine learning can ever be 100 percent accurate.” “That’s why Suspicious User Detection doesn’t automatically ban all evaders who may or may not be evading.” Twitch claims to have over 30 million daily users. The platform is controlled by Amazon, a corporate behemoth that controls the global cloud computing market.

Concerns that Twitch was failing to guard off hackers and abusers grew in August, and gamers banded together to encourage the company to respond to the hate raids.

Twitch has filed a complaint against two European users it claims manage several accounts under different identities and create hundreds of automated bots in minutes to harass their victims.