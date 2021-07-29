A New Round Of Windfall Tax Refunds For 1.5 Million Americans Is On The Way: Who Will Get One?

About 1.5 million taxpayers who are suffering from the pandemic’s economic destruction will receive a windfall this week when the IRS begins paying them surprise tax refunds.

Americans whose tax bills were reduced after they had already paid them are receiving these cheques, according to a clause in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed in March.

The average return is $1,686, according to an IRS statement released on Wednesday.

The IRS announced that direct deposit refunds will begin on Wednesday, and paper check refunds will be paid out on July 30. Since spring 2021, there have been four rounds of refunds relating to unemployment benefits.

According to the IRS, around 1.7 million taxpayers are due an adjustment in this round of payments, with about 1.5 million of them expecting to receive a refund.

The IRS stated that it has already sent 8.7 million unemployment refunds totaling more than $10 billion and that it will continue to amend tax returns.

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee on Oversight, said that “taxpayers receiving a refund should be sure to check their adjusted income to see if they might now be eligible for other tax credits or deductions,” and that this round of refunds “will be life-saving and life-changing” for many families who were affected by job losses during the pandemic.

Tax refunds are being sent to people who may have overpaid taxes before the American Rescue Plan made unemployment benefits taxable up to $10,200. According to CBS, millions of Americans who got unemployment benefits had already submitted tax returns before the plan was passed.

The IRS announced earlier this month that around 13 million people may be eligible for refunds as a result of the change in taxable unemployment benefits, but that not all of these taxpayers will get refunds.

Another piece of good news about this refund is that it does not need all taxpayers to file an updated return in order to receive it.

Only individuals whose previously excluded income now qualifies them for further deductions will need to alter their taxes.

Meanwhile, millions more taxpayers are yet to get their tax refunds after the submission of their 2020 tax returns. According to KDKA-TV, the IRS stated earlier this week that it has yet to process about 35 million tax returns.

Delays in processing tax returns were caused by pandemic-related restrictions, according to the government. Brief News from Washington Newsday.