A new law in California protects warehouse retail workers.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Wednesday that protects warehouse retail workers by forcing companies to explicitly disclose their production quotas to their employees and prohibiting them from terminating or retaliating against them if they fail to fulfill these quotas.

The state Labor Commissioner will be able to issue citations to businesses that break the new law. The new rule, which goes into effect in 2022, will give them access to worker’s compensation data in order to identify facilities with high rates of injury and investigate if it’s because of the hazardous quotas. Regulators would have to investigate a workplace if the employee injury rate is 1.5 times higher than the national average for the warehousing industry.

Under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California became the first state to prohibit mega-retailers from firing warehouse workers for missing quotas that interfere with restroom and rest breaks.

Companies will no longer be able to track their employees’ bathroom breaks, and employees will not be fired for failing to reach quotas because they were in the restroom.

“We cannot allow profit to take precedence over people. Newsom said in a statement that “the dedicated warehouse employees who have helped us survive these exceptional times should not have to risk damage or punishment as a result of exploitative quotas that violate fundamental health and safety.”

Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, a lawyer and former labor leader, drafted the bill. She said that Amazon disciplined employees based on “an algorithm,” claiming that the firm monitors employees and can discern what is “off task” and not directly related to on-the-job tasks.

“Amazon is pressuring employees to put their bodies on the line for next-day delivery when they can’t even use the restroom without fear of retaliation,” Gonzalez added.

Gonzalez referenced statistics from various advocacy groups, including the Warehouse Resource Center and the Strategic Organizing Center, to claim that Amazon employees are more likely than those working in other warehouses to suffer a work-related accident.

Amazon employs tens of thousands of people around the country, second only to Walmart, which depended heavily on its employees during the pandemic.