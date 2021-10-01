A New Lava Flow Emerges From the Canary Islands Volcano.

Authorities say a new flow of extremely liquid lava erupted Friday from the volcano erupting in Spain’s Canary Islands, as a massive magma shelf continues to grow on the Atlantic Ocean.

The new molten rock outpouring began around 2:30 a.m. (0130 GMT), according to Spain’s IGME geological institution, and was coming from a new exit on the flank of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma.

A big stream of bright lava was seen moving through burned land in videos provided online by IGME and the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries (Involcan).

The new flow in the archipelago off Africa’s northwest coast sits atop magma, generating a massive platform in the Atlantic Ocean that has grown to more than 20 hectares (50 acres).

Cumbre Vieja started erupting on September 19 and has poured forth 80 million cubic meters (three billion cubic feet) of lava so far, according to Canaries regional president Angel Victor Torres.

According to Torres, the volume was twice as large as the one released by neighboring volcano Teneguia in a 1971 eruption that lasted twice as long.

Although 6,000 of La Palma’s 85,000 residents have been evacuated, no one has died or been injured as a result of the eruption.

According to statistics from the EU’s Copernicus satellite observation program, 870 houses have been destroyed and 358 hectares of land have been covered in lava.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the lava flow reached the sea, producing massive amounts of smoke and hazardous gas.

Authorities have established a 3.5-kilometer (two-mile) exclusion zone, which also extends out to sea for two nautical miles, and have advised neighboring residents to stay indoors.

Sulphur dioxide levels in Tazacorte, the closest community to where the lava is plummeting into the sea, increased on Friday, while ash particles in the entire area increased.

Minister Felix Bolanos paid a visit to the island to reassure residents, saying the government will make rehabilitation a “priority.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit La Palma for the third time on Sunday, he said.