A New Covid Variant Is Closing Borders All Over The World.

On Sunday, a new, severely mutated Covid-19 type spread throughout the globe, closing borders, reinstating restrictions, and raising concerns about the fight against the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic.

The strain, dubbed Omicron, has put doubt on worldwide attempts to combat the epidemic due to suspicions that it is extremely infectious, leading countries to reintroduce precautions that many had thought were no longer necessary.

At least 13 cases of Omicron were found among 61 confined travellers who tested positive for coronavirus after arriving from South Africa, according to Dutch health officials.

“The investigation hasn’t been finished yet. More test samples may reveal the new variety “The National Institute of Public Health issued a cautionary statement.

Despite the concern, tens of thousands marched in Austria to protest the government’s decision to make vaccination mandatory, making Austria the first EU country to do so.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg called it a “small hiccup” as comparison to the alternative for a country with one of Western Europe’s lowest vaccination rates.

In a referendum on Sunday, Swiss voters overwhelmingly supported a proposed Covid pass law, despite the fact that numerous European countries, including Germany and France, have already reinstated restrictions to combat infection outbreaks.

New Covid guidelines will take effect on Tuesday in the United Kingdom, according to Health Secretary Avid Javid.

In England, masks will once again be required in stores and on public transportation. All passengers travelling in the United Kingdom will be required to take a PCR test and self-isolate until the results are negative.

Scientists are scrambling to figure out how dangerous the significantly altered strain is, and whether it can dodge existing vaccines.

However, a lengthy list of nations, including vital travel hub Qatar, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Netherlands, have already implemented travel restrictions in southern Africa, where it was originally discovered.

Angola has become the first country in southern Africa to halt all flights from its neighbors Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa.

Israel imposed some of the toughest restrictions, barring its borders to all visitors barely four weeks after reopening to tourists after a lengthy closure due to Covid.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett remarked, “We are raising a red flag.” To combat the “very dangerous” strain, ten million PCR test kits would be ordered.

Israeli nationals who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be forced to present a negative PCR test and will be quarantined for three days if they have been vaccinated, and seven days if they have not.

However, the viral strain has already slipped through the cracks and continues to do so.