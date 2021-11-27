A New COVID-19 Variant Scare Sends Global Equity Markets Soaring.

Following word of another COVID-19 variation spreading in some regions of the world, global equity markets joined merchants worldwide in putting equities on sale on Black Friday, as investors leave stocks for safe-haven assets like government bonds.

For the most part, equity markets are quiet on Black Friday. People spend less time shopping for stocks and more time shopping for holiday gifts. After being closed on Thanksgiving days, equity markets in the United States are open for a half-day. As a result, traders and investors can take a break from Wall Street to shop for the holidays in America’s major centers.

Things were a little different this Black Friday. All major averages were in negative territory as traders and investors in the United States awoke to a sea of red on their TV screens and computer displays.

The sell-off started in Asia, with the Nikkei 225 index dropping 2.53%. Then it swept across Europe, with the FTSE 100 in London losing 3.64 percent, the CAC 40 in France losing 4.75 percent, and the Dax in Germany losing 4.15 percent. It eventually made its way to the United States, where low volume owing to the trading day’s shortness worsened volatility. Nonetheless, the sell-off in US stocks was less severe than in international markets, with the Dow Jones falling 2.53%, the S&P 500 falling 2.27 percent, the NASDAQ falling 2.23 percent, and the Russell 2000 falling 3.7 percent.

The appearance in Africa of a new COVID-19 form known as “omicron,” which spurred governments around the world to take urgent steps to protect their citizens, was the spark for the global sell-off. For example, the United Kingdom has banned flights from South Africa, while Canada, the United States, and several Asian countries have followed suit.

These actions brought back vivid memories for traders and investors of the Spring of 2020, when countries throughout the world locked their borders to visitors and tourists and enforced lockdowns and shelter-in-place measures on their own inhabitants.

We’ll know what these policies meant for the global economy: a global pandemic recession that was only temporary thanks to huge monetary and fiscal support from central banks and governments around the world.

While it is unknown whether the spread of the new COVID-19 form will force governments to adopt such dramatic steps to those taken in 2020, risking another pandemic recession, traders and investors were not willing to wait. Instead, they hurried to sell equity and commodity stocks around the world, diverting cash to safe-haven assets such as government bonds, which rallied sharply. The price of the popular 10-year US Treasury bond, for example, has risen, pushing.