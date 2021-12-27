A Myanmar actor on the Junta’s wanted list has been sentenced to three years in prison.

According to his defense team, a prominent Myanmar actor, singer, and model who was on the junta’s celebrity wanted list for supporting pro-democracy protests has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Paing Takhon, a celebrity in both Myanmar and Thailand, was a key figure in the major protests that erupted in the aftermath of the February coup, both at rallies and through his large social media following.

His mother’s home in Yangon was raided early dawn in April, according to his sister, as the military chased down more than 100 celebrities for supporting the movement.

His legal advisor Khin Maung Myint told AFP that he was “jailed for three years with hard labor” before a court in Yangon on Monday.

“His sentencing has profoundly hurt the family,” he added, adding that they were considering filing an appeal.

Paing Takhon, who had over a million Facebook and Instagram followers, posted images of himself during a rally in a white tracksuit with a megaphone, hard hat, and a white fluffy dog attached to his chest in February.

He wrote on Instagram, “Help us end crime against humanity.”

Paing Takhon is also well-known in Thailand, having performed in commercials and television series.

He shaved his head and briefly entered the Buddhist monkhood in January, sharing images of himself in burgundy robes on social media.

The junta produced a list of 120 celebrities sought for arrest shortly after the coup.

Several people are still on the loose.

Htar Htar Htet, a celebrity beauty queen, posted a photo on Facebook in May of herself dressed in black war fatigues and wielding an assault rifle.

The gymnastics coach remarked, “The moment has arrived to fight back.”