A mother of a young cancer victim in the United States has filed a lawsuit against Roundup, a weedkiller.

On Monday, a California mother filed a lawsuit against Roundup’s manufacturer, alleging that her little son developed a rare form of cancer as a result of his exposure to the weed killer.

Ezra Clark was only four years old when he was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymph nodes and is particularly aggressive.

His mother, Destiny Clark, filed a complaint in a Los Angeles court alleging that the toddler was directly exposed when she sprayed her property with the Monsanto-made herbicide.

Experts “concluded, to a fair degree of medical certainty, that Ezra’s exposure to Roundup was a substantial cause in causing his” condition, according to the petition viewed by AFP.

Monsanto has “knew of a link between glyphosate-based herbicides and cancer for decades,” according to Clark’s lawyers.

They further claim that the US agricultural company, which is now a subsidiary of Bayer, did not do enough research into the carcinogenic effects of glyphosates and other components in the completed product.

In a brief seeking specific damages, the lawyers say that if the plaintiff had known about the danger of (disease) linked with the use of Roundup at the time, she would not have used it.

Since acquiring Monsanto, which owns Roundup, in 2018 for $63 billion and inheriting its legal challenges, Bayer has been beset by issues.

The German company has set aside more than $15 billion to deal with a slew of lawsuits in the United States related to the weed killer.

Scientific research and regulatory approvals, according to Bayer, prove that Roundup’s principal ingredient, glyphosate, is safe.

Despite this, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has classed glyphosate as a “probable carcinogen” (WHO).