A mother from the Caribbean has won two Virgin Galactic space flight tickets.

Virgin Galactic said on Wednesday that a mother from the Caribbean has won two tickets to a voyage into Earth’s orbit, each costing $450,000.

Keisha Schahaff, a health and energy coach, said she wants to go into orbit with her 17-year-old daughter, a science student in the United Kingdom who aspires to work for NASA one day.

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, shocked Schahaff with the news in early November at her home in Antigua.

She told AFP, “I just assumed I was doing a regular interview.”

“I literally screamed when I saw Richard Branson walk in! I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.” “As a little child, I was always fascinated by space,” she added.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to feel alive and embark on the most incredible experience of my life.”

Schahaff won the reward after participating in a Virgin Galactic fundraiser lottery on the Omaze platform, which raised $1.7 million.

The funds will be donated to the non-profit organization Space for Humanity, which promotes greater access to space.

Although the amount she donated was not made public, entry required a minimum donation of $10.

Virgin Galactic said in a statement that the drive drew roughly 165,000 people in eight weeks.

“What Virgin Galactic has been working towards for the past two decades is being able to give people of all ages and backgrounds equitable access to space, and in turn, the potential to lead and inspire others back on Earth,” added Branson.

In July, the British septuagenarian traveled in his company’s test trip to orbit, defeating Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos by a few days in the billionaire space race.

Schahaff will be one of Virgin Galactic’s first space travelers, but her exact position in line has yet to be confirmed, according to a company representative.

700 space tickets have already been pre-sold by Virgin Galactic: 600 between 2005 and 2014, and another 100 since August, when they were relisted for $450,000.

They hope to sell 1,000 in total before the start of commercial flights, which are scheduled to begin in late 2022.

Only a few minutes in zero gravity are included in the projected trip. A massive carrier plane takes off from a standard runway with the spacecraft, which resembles a gigantic private jet, and then releases it at a high altitude.

The spacecraft then fires its own rocket engine until it reaches a height of more than 50 miles (80 kilometers), which is considered the upper limit of space. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.