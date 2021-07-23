A Modi foe demands an investigation into the Pegasus claims in India.

Rahul Gandhi, India’s biggest political rival, sought an investigation into the Pegasus spyware controversy on Friday, accusing the government of “treason.”

Gandhi is one of hundreds of Indian politicians, journalists, and government critics named in a rumored global database of 50,000 potential Pegasus eavesdropping targets leaked by a collection of foreign news sites.

The Indian government has denied eavesdropping allegations, but critics point out that it has not stated whether it is a client of NSO Group, the Israeli company that created the Pegasus spyware that effectively captures a target’s telephone.

The allegations have generated outrage in India’s parliament, with one opposition MP – who has since been suspended – seizing and ripping up the text of an IT minister’s statement on the matter delivered on Thursday.

“The Israeli state has classed Pegasus as a weapon, which is designed to be used against terrorists,” Gandhi, 51, told reporters in New Delhi.

“This weapon has been utilized by the prime minister and the home minister against the Indian state and our institutions. This can only be described as treason…. and it must be investigated.”

There were over 1,000 phone numbers in the supposed database in India, with the owners of 300 of them recognized in media stories.

It’s unclear how many of the phones on the list were targeted for monitoring and how many of the attempts were successful.

However, accumulating forensic evidence implies that one or more official agencies have been employing the spyware, according to The Wire, an Indian news website that was one of the media outlets provided access to the database by two rights groups.

Aides to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who lives in exile in India, and industrialist Anil Ambani are among the other prospective targets revealed in the papers on Thursday.

Modi’s administration has stated that any covert monitoring, which has a long history in India, is carried out in compliance with stringent guidelines and control.

Ministers claim that the worldwide media consortium’s release of the reports was timed to coincide with the start of the current session of the Indian parliament.

On Thursday, the chief minister of Assam, a close friend of Modi, called for Amnesty International to be banned in India, along with the French media NGO Forbidden Stories, which provided the database to the collection of newspapers.

