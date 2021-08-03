A missing Belarusian dissident was discovered hanged in a park near Ukraine.

A missing Belarusian dissident was discovered hung in a park in Ukraine on Tuesday, prompting authorities to begin a murder investigation and sympathizers to accuse Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship of killing the activist who helped his compatriots flee repression.

Vitaly Shishov, 26, was the director of the Belarusian House in Ukraine, a non-governmental organization that helped fellow Belarusians live in Ukraine and staged anti-regime protests.

Since major protests erupted after last year’s elections, which the West regarded rigged, Belarus strongman Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has been cracking down on any sort of dissent.

Many Belarusians have fled to Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania, which are all close neighbors.

“Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who had gone missing in Kiev yesterday, was today found hanging in one of Kiev’s parks, not far from where he lived,” according to the police.

The police announced that they had begun a murder investigation and will follow up on all leads, including a possible “murder camouflaged as a suicide.”

Shishov was discovered in the woods on the outskirts of Kiev with bruises on his face and a broken nose, according to activist Oleg Ovchinnikov.

Several police cars and scores of officers were seen at the area, some carrying black bags, according to an AFP correspondent.

The Belarusian House in Ukraine has accused the Lukashenko regime of orchestrating Shishov’s murder.

“There is no question that this is a Chekist operation to assassinate a Belarusian who posed a genuine threat to the regime,” the NGO stated in a statement, referring to security agency personnel.

On Monday morning, the activist went jogging in Kiev but did not return and could not be reached on his cellphone.

Shishov helped create the Belarusian House in Ukraine after joining anti-government protests in Belarus in the autumn of 2020.

The NGO said it had been warned several times about probable “provocations,” such as kidnapping and liquidation.

According to human rights organization Viasna, Shishov’s friends claimed he was followed by “strangers” while running recently.

Belarusian authorities have used force to suppress historic anti-Lukashenko demonstrations and have been attempting to suppress lingering dissent by imprisoning university students and shutting down independent media outlets.

Belarus has a history of political assassinations and disappearances, and government critics believe that the Belarusian security services operate death squads who hunt down and attack opponents of Lukashenko.

In the year 2019, a man claimed to have served in a Belarusian elite police unit. Brief News from Washington Newsday.