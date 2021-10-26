A massive $24 billion in goods is being held hostage by a supply chain crisis.

The enormity of the situation is becoming clear as the supply chain crisis at California ports threatens the holiday shopping season. It is believed that a startling number of goods are waiting to be offloaded.

According to Goldman Sachs, there is a staggering $24 billion in goods just sitting outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, ready to be unloaded, as CNN reported.

According to CNN, Goldman Sachs sent a warning to its customers on Monday, stating that the port backlog is expected to last “at least” until the middle of 2022.

“There is no immediate solution for the fundamental supply-demand imbalances at US ports,” the paper concluded.

Because of the port congestion, prices are rising and stores are empty across the country, which might ruin the holiday shopping season this year due to shipping delays and a lack of gift options.

To help alleviate the bottleneck that has developed at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, President Joe Biden said earlier this month that both ports would reopen 24 hours a day, seven days a week as they worked to clear the backlog of container ships.

The ports, unions, and a number of companies, including Walmart, Home Depot, Samsung, and Target, all supported the move.

According to CNN, Goldman Sachs believes that extra support from other ports, truck drivers, rail operations, and storage is required to reduce the backlog.

A dearth of truck drivers to transport goods to shops is exacerbating the supply chain disruption, potentially preventing products from reaching store shelves in time for the Christmas. According to CNN, Goldman Sachs discovered that laden ships are now taking three times as long as usual to pass through US ports.

As long as there are no “additional shocks” to the supply chain, Goldman Sachs does not expect port congestion to improve until after the Chinese New Year in February. However, according to the news agency, freight rates will “likely remain considerably above pre-pandemic levels for at least the next year.”