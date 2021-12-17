A man was kicked off a flight to the United States because he was wearing a thong as a face mask.

According to local media, a customer was ordered to disembark a flight in Florida after insisting that wearing a red thong as a face mask met with Covid requirements.

Before the plane took off from Fort Lauderdale Airport, Adam Jenne, 38, was requested to exit.

He told NBC2 that he intended to demonstrate the “absurdity” of forcing passengers to wear masks on planes while allowing them to remove them to eat and drink.

The crew told Jenne that if he kept the thong on his face, he wouldn’t be permitted to stay on board, according to video captured by another passenger.

He finally got out of his seat after some deliberation.

Jenne said that he had worn underpants over his face during prior flights, and that “it is a mask, performing its job,” to the air crew.

“The passenger clearly was not in compliance with the federal mask mandate,” United Airlines said in a statement. “We appreciate that our staff resolved the matter on the ground prior to takeoff, averting any potential inconveniences on the air.”