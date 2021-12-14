A man sells a $300,000 bored ape NFT for $3,000 by mistake.

Due to a “fat-finger” error, a man named Max sold $300,000 worth of Bored Ape NFT, regarded as one of the most prominent NFTs in the world, for $3000.

Max, who goes by the nickname maxnaut, intended to price the NFT at 75 ether (approximately $300,000) but typed 0.75 ether (about $3,000). The NFT was taken by a bot programmed to identify and buy discounted listings before he could remedy the error. The buyer didn’t waste any time in purchasing it, even though he had to pay a larger transaction cost.

“Every day, I make a long list of things and wasn’t paying attention.” “I spotted the mistake as soon as my finger touched the mouse, but a bot made a transaction with over 8 eth [$34,000] in gas costs, so it was sniped before I could cancel, and $250k was gone,” Max told CNET.

While fat-finger mistakes are common in finance, and financial institutions often reverse transactions in such instances, Max can’t expect his money back. This is due to the fact that cryptos and NFTs are supposed to be decentralized, relying on the buyer’s goodwill to reverse the transaction.

The NFTs of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) are a collection of 10,000 individual bored apes made by Yuga Labs, with celebrities such as Jimmy Fallon and Steph Curry as owners.

According to the CNET story, a similar occurrence occurred in August when a person unintentionally advertised their Bored Ape for $26,000 and it was flipped for the then-market price of $150,000.