A man lies dead in a looted South African mall as the poor pick over scraps.

The fireman said, “There’s a body over there.”

One man’s life came to an end in the back of a wrecked shopping mall in a Johannesburg suburb.

A cardboard box that formerly held a huge TV covered the unknown guy, a puddle of blood around his legs, among pallets piled on the freezing ground.

He was killed the day before in the plundering. But how do you do it? No one is able to provide an answer.

South Africa is in the midst of its most serious crisis since the end of apartheid three decades ago.

The spectacle of its own residents nonchalantly plundering shops while police stand by, seemingly powerless, has psychologically traumatized the country.

If a representation of this dreadful time was needed, one could be found on Wednesday in the Vosloorus shopping area on Johannesburg’s northern outskirts.

Crowds rummaged through the ruins of a mall that had previously served as a showpiece for South Africa’s burgeoning middle class.

Grandmothers, teenagers, and even children flocked to the scene, rummaging among the rubble and peering inside the stores to see what was left on the shelves.

No one appeared to be in a hurry on this chilly morning in the southern hemisphere winter.

“I didn’t take anything from the inside. “I’m simply looking at the things that have been left out here,” a 56-year-old lady who did not want to be identified remarked.

“What a shambles… an unsightly shambles.”

She protested, like did many other women here, that she was not a thief. She had some office supplies and a bath towel still wrapped in its packaging in her plastic bag.

“I was born and raised in this area. I just wanted to have a look.”

There were evidence of mayhem all around the parking lot.

Smears of flour and sugar on the ground mixed with a tangle of hangers and wet cardboard boxes, as well as a scattering of bright orange 12-gauge shotgun cartridge shells.

A pink shoe with old fur, lost in the shuffle over the past several days, and new flip-flops, which most likely dropped from a box, were among them.

To transport the plunder, anything with wheels was employed.

An umbrella and energy drinks were slung over the back of an office chair as it sped by. A woman in a pink fluffy dressing gown and matching woollen hat carried a wheeled mop bucket overflowing with food items a short distance away.

A harsh, intermittent alarm rang within the shops, but no one noticed.

To avoid the puddles, a pipe had burst, and you had to step across the broken shelves.

There was a regular stream of gleaners passing by. Brief News from Washington Newsday.