A man is arrested after several people are killed in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway.

Police said a man armed with a bow and arrows murdered three people and injured others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, adding that the culprit had been apprehended.

The purpose for the attack, which occurred in multiple locations throughout Kongsberg’s town center, is unknown, but authorities say terrorism cannot be ruled out.

“We can regretfully report that numerous people have been injured and several people have been killed as a result of this incident,” local police chief Oyvind Aas said during a press conference.

“The man who did this atrocity has been apprehended by the police, and there is just one person involved, according to our information.”

The suspect was escorted to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen, according to authorities, but no additional information about him was provided.

Aas stated, “There is no active search for other people.”

“Given how events occurred, it is natural to examine if this is a terrorist act,” Aas added at a later press conference.

“The arrested individual has not been interviewed, and it is too early to speculate on his motivations,” he added, adding that “all options were open.”

PST, Norway’s intelligence service, has been notified, according to spokesperson Martin Bernsen.

When asked about the potential of a terrorist motive, he stated, “It’s just supposition at the moment.”

According to TV2, the man was armed with a knife and other weapons.

The injured have been sent to a hospital. However, officials have not stated how many people were injured or what their conditions are.

The attack began just before 6:30 p.m. (1600 GMT) and was said to have covered much of Kongsberg. According to authorities, the man was apprehended around 6:47 p.m.

Several neighborhoods were closed off, and television video showed ambulances and armed police in the vicinity.

The police in the Scandinavian country are not generally armed, but following the incident, the National Police Directorate ordered that all officers be armed.

A bomb disposal team and a helicopter were also dispatched to the scene.

A witness uploaded an image of a black arrow protruding out of a wall to the website of public broadcaster NRK.

Norway has a reputation for being a peaceful country, yet it has been targeted by far-right groups.

On July 22, 2011, right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik carried out twin attacks that murdered 77 people.

Breivik started by detonating a bomb near the prime minister’s office in the Norwegian city of Oslo. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.