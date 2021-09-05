A major photojournalism award has been given to an anonymous Myanmar photographer.

An unidentified Myanmar photographer has received a prestigious photojournalism award.

On Saturday, a Myanmar photographer won the top prize at the world’s largest annual photojournalism festival for his coverage of pro-democracy protests and a violent military crackdown in the country.

The photographer, who requested anonymity for security reasons, was awarded the Visa d’Or for News at the “Visa Pour L’Image” event in Perpignan, southwestern France.

Mikko Takkunen, the Asia picture editor for The New York Times, accepted the award on behalf of the photographer.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military took control in a coup on February 1, with virtually daily protests and a massive civil disobedience movement.

“He is, without a question, the best photographer in the country,” Takkunen said, adding, “He is happy and thrilled to have earned this award.”

Takkunen dedicated the medal to his Finnish colleagues who work under extraordinarily difficult conditions, according to him.

Stone-throwing citizens, soldiers firing live bullets, and devastated families mourning their lost ones are all seen in his photographs.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed in Myanmar as a result of the current military crackdown, according to an advocacy group.

The press has been constrained as the junta attempts to tighten control over the flow of information by restricting internet access and canceling the licenses of local media groups.

The photographer, who has not been recognized, wrote in a message that he has been “on the streets every day since February 1.”

“Working in the midst of gunshots, tear gas, and exploding explosives offered a number of difficulties.”

He explained, “We stopped working with PRESS helmets on the ground because we learned the military was targeting journalists.”

Angelos Tzortzinis, an AFP photographer from Greece, was nominated for his work covering the final days of refugees and asylum seekers at the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, which was cleared after devastating fires.

The New York Times’ Erin Schaff was also nominated for her photographs of the storming of the US Capitol in Washington.

Danish Siddiqui of Reuters in India was nominated for his reporting on India’s health problems in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Siddiqui was murdered in a battle between Taliban and Afghan forces in July.