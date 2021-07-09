A major Malaysian political party has withdrawn its support for the embattled Prime Minister.

Malaysia’s ruling coalition’s largest party said on Thursday that it was withdrawing its support for the ailing prime minister and urging him to resign.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin did not respond immediately, but analysts believe he will retain power in the medium term.

His administration has been hampered by infighting between rival factions and has been plagued by instability for months. It only has a razor-thin majority in parliament.

Since a state of emergency was proclaimed in January to combat the coronavirus, under which parliament was suspended, pressure has risen, with critics accusing Muhyiddin of exploiting the issue to cling to power.

The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the largest party backing the premier, withdrew its support after a meeting of its top decision-making body that lasted into the early hours of Thursday.

In a statement, UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said, “UMNO respectfully begs Muhyiddin Yassin to resign so that a new prime minister can be chosen for a short amount of time.”

He predicted that the new leader would lead the country through a worsening virus outbreak before new elections could be called.

“This is critical in order to build a new administration that is actually stable and holds the people’s mandate,” he continued.

The UMNO leader noted a series of government failures, including a failed response to the pandemic and a failure to cater for individuals affected by on-off lockdowns.

Muhyiddin, who leads the Bersatu party, came to power last year after a reformist administration fell apart.

Although allegiances have been shifting swiftly in recent months, UMNO held 38 of Muhyiddin’s National Alliance coalition’s 115 parliamentary seats.

To win a majority, a party needs 112 votes.

However, UMNO is highly divided, with some members, such as Zahid, advocating for Muhyiddin’s resignation while others continue to support his government.

Muhyiddin promoted two top UMNO figures in his cabinet just hours before Zahid’s statement, including designating one as his deputy, in a bid to defuse tensions.

Muhyiddin had chosen the “option of battling for his political life and further fracturing UMNO,” according to James Chin, a Malaysia researcher at the University of Tasmania.

“He doesn’t have a choice but to hold on.”

Professor Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia remarked that UMNO’s internal differences “allow Muhyiddin to make his next move.”

