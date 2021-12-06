A major bond repayment of $179 million by a Chinese developer has been missed.

Another Chinese housing developer announced Monday that it has missed a large bond payment due to liquidity issues, citing a government crackdown on the debt-ridden industry.

China’s real estate market, which has been a crucial driver of growth in the world’s second-largest economy, has cooled in recent months as Beijing tightened home-buying requirements and launched a regulatory crackdown on speculation.

Several prominent developers have been affected by the changes, including China Evergrande, the country’s second-largest by volume and a company saddled with billions of dollars in debt.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced on Monday that it had missed a Sunday deadline to pay $179 million in principal and interest on a 10.5 percent bond.

The company said in an exchange filing that the default was due to “liquidity concerns deriving from the unfavorable impact of a number of variables, including the macroeconomic climate and the real estate market.”

Sunshine 100 has failed to meet its debt obligations this year, and in August, it missed a bond due.

According to Bloomberg data, the corporation now has $385 million in outstanding dollar notes.

Evergrande, which is buried under $300 billion in debt, has avoided default so far, but it has $82.5 million in dollar bond coupons due Monday, when a 30-day grace period expires, according to Bloomberg.

Officials questioned Xu Jiayin, the business’s troubled founder, on Friday after the company issued a statement warning it might not have enough money to “continue to meet its financial responsibilities.”

Later, the Guangdong provincial government said that a working group would be dispatched to Evergrande to “supervise and promote enterprise risk management.”

When the markets opened on Monday morning, the property giant’s stock was down more than 12%.

Kaisa, a competitor developer, announced last week that it had failed in a proposal for a debt exchange that would have given it more time to repay some of its obligations.