A look into the business success of Moch Akbar Azzihad M.

Moch Akbar Azzihad M, also known as Abay, is an Indonesian businessman who, at the age of 24, already owns many firms. He is the CEO and founder of Converco, a well-known global financial firm established in Indonesia. This corporation has locations all around Southeast Asia, including Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Converco has only been in business for a year, yet it has already had a significant impact on the lives of many people.

Abay first entered the digital currency industry in 2017, when he began mining cryptocurrencies. He collected his revenue through PayPal during that time because he disliked utilizing credit cards for crypto transactions. Unfortunately, some of Abay’s clients were unable to pay him properly via this manner, which caused him problems. He recalls numerous arguments with PayPal over funds he was unable to get.

Despite the early setbacks he had while mining cryptocurrency, Abay persisted in the industry, believing it could one day alter his life. One early barrier he faced was the lack of traders in his own country who could assist him in furthering his knowledge and talents. He had to teach himself everything, but he had his father, who was always supportive of his choices and activities.

Abay estimates that he lost roughly $500,000 as a result of the complications he encountered during the mining payment processing. While his clients received all of the things and received all of the money at the same time, he was left with virtually nothing. However, he did not let this deter him; he continued to grind and learn about the profession as he progressed.

Converco, a digital banking platform based on blockchain technology, was founded by Abay in 2019. He can digitize all transactions using this powerful blockchain technology, making them simple to use and available to investors. Every investment is guaranteed security through Converco, even if they use high-volume micro-payment transactions.

Abay has negotiated with a number of exchange and banking providers through Converco, allowing many clients to save money when moving foreign remittances. As they move toward their objectives, he also talks with financial providers and business owners to discuss project requirements. Abay has formed important connections with more than 100 firms throughout the world as CEO of Converco.

When Abay was younger, he founded Converco from the ground up.