A Look At ‘Fragile,’ The Viral Pop Song That Is Poking China.

With over 30 million views on YouTube, the song “Fragile” has accomplished the hitherto unthinkable: it has become a commercial success while mocking China’s authoritarian leaders.

Poking Beijing can lead to the end of a career in the Mandopop industry. Namewee, a Malaysian rapper, and Kimberley Chen, an Australian vocalist, have defied the trend.

Beijing’s censors wiped their online presence days after their tongue-in-cheek love song was released last month, assuring their blacklisting in the world’s largest Mandarin-speaking market.

The song, however, struck a chord across much of Asia and the global Chinese diaspora.

“It’s a really smart tune, to say the least.”