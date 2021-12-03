A Juventus investigation sheds light on Italy’s alleged transfer shadiness.

Prosecutors have begun investigating Juventus’ accounts in what is alleged to be a system of player trades at allegedly inflated valuations in order to help balance teams’ books.

The AFP examines why the investigation was launched and what it could signify for Juventus and Italian football in general.

Juve is being investigated over capital gains of 282 million euros ($319 million) from a series of player transfers recorded in their last three sets of annual financial results, the most recent of which was published in September. Capital gains are the positive difference between purchase and sale values net of amortisation and write-downs.

Prosecutors in Turin are looking into whether Juve, which is listed on the Italian stock exchange, provided investors with fraudulent accounting information and fabricated invoices for non-existent transactions over that time period.

Six current and former directors are also being investigated, including chairman Andrea Agnelli, vice-chairman and former player Pavel Nedved, and former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who now works for Tottenham Hotspur.

A parallel inquiry into a slew of deals involving Juve and other teams was begun by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in October.

Since October last year, scores of such trades have been uncovered, according to a source from Italian football’s regulatory commission COVISOC, according to news agency ANSA.

Last year’s transfer of Victor Osimhen to Napoli was notable since it entailed four players worth just over 20 million euros heading to Lille. Three of them never played for the French club and now play in the Italian second tier.

The transactions under investigation are those between clubs in which two players trade places but there is little or no money exchanged.

Last year’s agreement between the 36-time Italian champions and Barcelona, which saw Miralem Pjanic move to Catalonia and Arthur Melo move the other way, is the most cited example of the estimated 42 dubious Juve transfers being investigated by the FIGC.

Pjanic was valued at 60 million euros and Arthur at 72 million euros, but despite the fact that neither club received anywhere near that sum in cash, both teams were able to quickly record the sales on their balance sheets.

Clubs can use ‘amortisation’ to spread the cost of a player’s purchase over the course of their contract, while capital gains from sales appear in the following year’s records. Juve earned 43 million euros in capital gains. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.