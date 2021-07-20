A jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million to a fired Down’s syndrome employee, but the judge sticks to the statutory limit.

In a disability discrimination complaint filed by the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an eight-member jury in Wisconsin ordered Walmart to pay over $125 million in damages to a former employee with Down syndrome (EEOC). However, the damages were lowered to the statutory maximum of $300,000 by a judge.

According to an EEOC statement, Marlo Spaeth had worked for the retailer for 16 years until she was fired in July 2015 due to her disability.

Spaeth had routinely earned excellent performance reviews from her managers while her work schedule was between noon and 4 p.m., according to the EEOC. According to the New York Times, an abrupt adjustment in working hours from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in November 2014 prompted her to struggle to keep up with the new routine.

Spaeth, according to the lawsuit, is required to adhere to a strict schedule, and any deviation from it could put her in jeopardy owing to her condition. According to the Associated Press, Spaeth would become ill if she did not eat her dinner at the same time every evening.

Spaeth had requested that her start and end times be restored to their original positions. Despite her pleas for a schedule change, Walmart fired her in July 2015 for excessive absenteeism. Spaeth’s desire to be rehired by Walmart was also denied.

In a statement, EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows stated, “The large jury award in this case sends a strong message to employers that handicap discrimination is unacceptable in our nation’s workforce.” “Those who come out to safeguard the right to a discrimination-free workplace provide a service to our country.”

Walmart’s spokesperson, Randy Hargrove, stated that the firm does not allow discrimination and accommodates thousands of employees each year. “While Ms. Spaeth’s schedule was changed to meet our clients’ expectations, it stayed within the times she said she was available,” Hargrove said. “We understand the gravity of the matter and feel we could have handled it with Ms. Spaeth, but the EEOC’s expectations were unreasonable.”

“When reviewing requests for reasonable accommodations, employers, no matter how large, have an obligation under the law to analyze the particular circumstances of employees with disabilities,” said Chicago District Director Julianne Bowman.

“Ms. Spaeth’s request was straightforward, and refusing it had a significant impact on her life,” she continued.