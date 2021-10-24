A Jordanian firm enters the Arabic mobile games market.

Although its emblem is a tomato rather than an apple, Tamatem, a Jordanian business, has already carved out a piece of the lucrative market for Arabic mobile games in just eight years.

“Despite the fact that there are 400 million Arab users, less than 1% of online content is in Arabic,” claimed Hussam Hammo, the company’s founder and CEO.

“We are trying to fill a very large gap in this market,” the 38-year-old entrepreneur explained from his opulent Amman offices.

Tamatem, which means tomato in Arabic, was started by Hamo in 2013 and was the first Arab firm to get funding from Silicon Valley’s “500 Startups” program.

After eight years, the company now employs over 80 people who translate mobile phone games into Arabic and tweak content to fit Arab culture.

According to Nour Khrais, founder and CEO of games firm Maysalward, “Language was a hurdle to mobile gaming growth” in the region.

“The Arabic language emotionally links (the player).”

Tamatem, which currently has offices in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, has released over 50 mobile games that have been downloaded over 100 million times on the Apple and Google Play stores.

“In the Arab world, 70% of smartphone users have set their phones to Arabic, indicating that they prefer to use content in their mother tongue,” Hammo said.

“Unfortunately, when you search for a game in the app store in English, you will discover millions of results, but when you search in Arabic, you will only find a few thousand,” he added.

However, competition is stiff, and Khrais claims that the Middle East and North Africa region is “the world’s largest growth zone in the industry of electronic gaming.”

The worldwide gaming market was valued at $174 billion in 2020, according to market researchers Mordor Intelligence, and was anticipated to reach $314 billion in 2026.

Tamatem changes games by switching characters’ voices and names, modifying music and attire, adding Muslim festivals like Ramadan, and even changing car license plates. It has collaborations with companies in the United States, China, France, South Korea, Bulgaria, and Croatia.

“We don’t just perform translation; we also do the most essential thing, which is teaching people by making content relevant to Arab culture,” said Eyad Al Basheer, chief operations officer.

The Nanobit.com game “Hollywood Story,” in which players may dress up as movie stars, walk the red carpet, interact with fans, and even direct blockbusters, has been renamed “Malekat al Moda,” or “Queen of Fashion.”

