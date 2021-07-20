A Japanese court has sentenced a US couple to prison for their role in the Ghosn escape.

On Monday, a Japanese court sentenced an American father-son couple to between 20 months and two years in prison for assisting former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn in fleeing the country.

The sentencing is the first in Japan in the Nissan affair, which began with former car mogul Carlos Ghosn’s surprise arrest in Japan in 2018 on allegations of financial malfeasance.

Michael Taylor, a former US special forces agent, was sentenced to two years in prison, while his son Peter was given a 20-month sentence.

The Taylors did not deny the claims, confessing to playing a role in Ghosn’s daring escape, which resulted in him becoming an international fugitive in Lebanon.

They faced a maximum sentence of three years in prison for the escape, which US authorities called “one of the most brazen and well-orchestrated escape actions in recent history.”

In previous hearings, the two had both expressed regret for assisting Ghosn in eluding bail as he awaited trial in 2019.

Prosecutors in Japan announced earlier this month that Michael would face a term of two years, ten months, while Peter would face a sentence of two years, six months.

Given their sorrow, their defense lawyers claimed that a suspended sentence was justified.

They also contended that the pair’s 10-month incarceration in the US prior to extradition should be factored into the sentence. After losing their appeal against extradition, the Taylors arrived in Tokyo in March.

Prosecutors revealed the almost-cinematic specifics of the plan at their first hearing in June, including how Ghosn was hidden in a big case with air holes bored into it to go by airport security.

He recently told the BBC about the ordeal, calling the half-hour he spent in the box waiting for the plane to take off “perhaps the longest wait I’ve ever had in my life.”

A third man, George Antoine Zayek, is also suspected of being involved in the escape but has yet to be apprehended.

The Ghosn family allegedly paid the Taylors more than $860,000 in preparation and logistical charges, as well as $500,000 in bitcoin for legal fees, according to the prosecution.

Ghosn’s escape began on December 29, 2019, when he just walked out of his opulent central Tokyo home and boarded a shinkansen bullet train to Osaka in western Japan.

“In the carriage, there were dozens of passengers, but I was wearing a cap, a facemask, and sunglasses. To recognize me under all of that, you’d have to be a true expert,” Ghosn wrote in a book published last year.

Michael Taylor was the first person he met.