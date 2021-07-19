A Japanese court has sentenced a US couple to prison for their role in Ghosn’s escape.

A Tokyo court jailed an American father and son who assisted former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn in fleeing Japan to 20 months and two years in prison on Monday.

The punishments are the first in Japan in the Nissan affair, which began with former car mogul Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in 2018 on allegations of financial malfeasance.

Michael Taylor, a former US special forces agent, was sentenced to two years in prison, while his son Peter was given a 20-month sentence.

“This case allowed Ghosn, a serious crime defendant, to go overseas,” remarked chief judge Hideo Nirei.

The judge continued, “Both defendants pulled off an unparalleled escape,” noting that Ghosn, an international fugitive in Lebanon, had no intention of returning to Japan.

The Taylors did not contest their role in what US authorities called “one of the most daring and well-orchestrated escape actions in recent history.” They risked up to three years in jail if convicted.

In prior hearings, both Michael and Peter apologized, and Japanese prosecutors sought a sentence of two years, ten months for Michael and two years, six months for Peter.

Their defense counsel argued that, given their remorse, a suspended term was reasonable, and that the 10 months they spent in US custody before being extradited should be factored into the sentence.

After losing an extradition struggle, the Taylors arrived in Tokyo in March.

Prosecutors revealed the almost-cinematic specifics of the plan at their first hearing in June, including how Ghosn was hidden in a big case with air holes bored into it to go by airport security.

Ghosn told the BBC that the half-hour he spent in the box waiting for the plane to take off was “perhaps the longest delay I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

A third man, George Antoine Zayek, is also suspected of being involved in the escape but has yet to be apprehended.

The Ghosn family allegedly paid the Taylors more than $860,000 in preparation and logistical charges, as well as $500,000 in bitcoin for legal fees, according to the prosecution.

Ghosn’s escape began on December 29, 2019, when he walked out of his posh central Tokyo house while he was out on bail and boarded a shinkansen bullet train to Osaka in western Japan.

"In the carriage, there were dozens of passengers, but I was wearing a cap, a facemask, and sunglasses. To recognize me under any circumstances, you'd have to be a true expert.