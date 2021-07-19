A Japanese court has sentenced a US couple to prison for Carlos Ghosn’s escape.

On Monday, a Tokyo court sentenced an American father and son duo who assisted former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn in fleeing Japan to prison, one for two years and the other for 20 months.

The punishments are the first in Japan in the Nissan affair, which began with former car mogul Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in 2018 on allegations of financial malfeasance.

For their roles in sneaking Ghosn onto a private jet inside an audio equipment box, former US special forces operator Michael Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison and his son Peter to 20 months in prison.

“This case allowed Ghosn, a serious crime defendant, to go overseas,” remarked chief judge Hideo Nirei. “Both defendants managed to pull off a near-miracle escape.”

Because Ghosn is now a fugitive in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan, Nirei said there was “no chance” of his trial being resumed.

The Taylors, who faced up to three years in prison, did not deny their roles in “one of the most daring and perfectly coordinated escape actions in recent history,” according to US authorities.

In prior hearings, both Michael and Peter apologized, and Japanese prosecutors sought a sentence of two years, ten months for Michael and two years, six months for Peter.

Their defense counsel argued that, given their remorse, a suspended term was reasonable, and that the 10 months they spent in US custody before being extradited should be factored into the sentence.

However, Nirei claims that the length of detention is unrelated to the offence and should be treated differently.

He told the men, who were dressed in dark suits and white shirts with no ties and stood silent as he talked, that they had 14 days to file an appeal.

After losing an extradition struggle, the Taylors arrived in Tokyo in March.

Prosecutors revealed the almost-cinematic specifics of the plan at their first hearing in June, including how Ghosn was hidden in a big case with air holes bored into it to go by airport security.

Ghosn reportedly told the BBC that waiting in the box for the plane to take off for half an hour was “perhaps the longest delay I’ve ever encountered in my life.”

A third man, George Antoine Zayek, is also suspected of being involved in the escape but has yet to be apprehended.

The Taylors were paid more than $860,000 in preparatory and logistical fees, as well as $500,000 in cryptocurrencies, according to the prosecution. Brief News from Washington Newsday.